Bryan Danielson requested Jim Ross for Wembley match

Bryan Danielson revealed that he requested Jim Ross to call his Wembley match vs. Swerve Strickland:

“I asked for Jim Ross to be on commentary for the match. He signed me to my first wrestling contract back in 2000. I really wanted him to be part of the call.

Jim is fantastic. I know he’s had health issues over the past couple of years, and I’m sure getting to London was no picnic, but it meant a lot to have him there.

I’ve also developed a really strong friendship with Tony Schiavone over the years as well, so, it really meant the world to me that both of them could call that match.”

(via Sports Illustrated)

