WWE trademarks a new name, Jade Cargill thanks her fans

– Jade Cargill thanks fans for demanding to play as her in WWE 2K24

Seeing you guys happy about playing my character in the new Global Superstar's DLC pack makes me happy. #WWE2K24 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) September 18, 2024

– WWE has filed to trademark the name:

Harlem Lewis

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

