WWE trademarks a new name, Jade Cargill thanks her fans

Sep 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jade Cargill thanks fans for demanding to play as her in WWE 2K24

– WWE has filed to trademark the name:

Harlem Lewis

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

