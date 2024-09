One source indicated this past week that AEW Rampage would not be continued.

And that AEW’s new 3rd show, likely called Shockwave would be the show being shopped around to FOX and likely others.

John Ourand noted that AEW is pitching another package “primarily” to broadcast channels, that would mean networks which would be ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Telemundo, Univision, CW or ION.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

