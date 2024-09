Kairi Sane defeated Elektra Lopez to Advance to the Semi Finals of the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

TODAY on #WWESpeed: Damage CTRL's @KAIRI_official takes on Legado del Fantasama's @elektralopezwwe! Who will punch their ticket to the WWE Speed Semifinals? pic.twitter.com/TstdwugkCZ — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2024

Next week is Candice Lerae vs. Piper Niven.

