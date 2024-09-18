9/18/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir are shown arriving and walking into the arena, and then Darby Allin is shown skateboarding backstage.

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Chris Jericho (w/Big Bill and Bryan Keith) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe)

All four of the guys on the outside get into the ring, and then all six men begin to brawl. The four outside guys spill back to the outside, and Cassidy delivers shots to Jericho in the corner. Cassidy dives onto Bill and Keith, and then Briscoe does the same. Jericho runs the ropes, but stops short and waves to the fans. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Cassidy goes for another Orange Punch, but Jericho goes to the floor. Cassidy sends him into the barricade with a dive, and then follows with a right hand. Cassidy clubs Jericho in the back, but Jericho comes back with a few quick shots. Jericho sends Cassidy toward the barricade, but Cassidy leaps over it and then drops Jericho with a forearm shot. Cassidy gets Jericho back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Cassidy goes up top, but Jericho cuts him off with a chop/

Cassidy sends Jericho back down and goes for a hurricanrana, but Jericho counters into the Walls of Jericho. Cassidy rolls through for a two count, but Jericho comes back with a running powerslam for a two count. Jericho delivers a few chops, but Cassidy comes back with right hands. Jericho sends Cassidy over the ropes and sends him into the barricade with a shoulder tackle. Jericho slams Cassidy on the top of the barricade, and then stomps him down. Jericho gets Cassidy back into the ring, goes up top, and delivers a double axe handle. Jericho slaps Cassidy in the face a few times, but Cassidy comes back with forearm shots. Cassidy goes for a dropkick, but Jericho holds onto the ropes and connects with the Lionsault for a two count. Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionaire and follows with a Michinoku Driver for a two count.

Cassidy goes up top and goes for an elbow drop, but Jericho gets his knees up. Jericho runs the ropes, but Cassidy sends him to the floor. Cassidy goes for a diving DDT through the ropes, but Jericho catches him and catapults him into the barricade. Jericho slams Cassidy into the rope case and follows with right hands. Cassidy delivers shots of his own, but Jericho sends him through the timekeeper’s table with a back drop as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho and Cassidy exchange shots in the ring and then both of them collapse. They get back up, but Cassidy takes Jericho to the corner and stomps him down. Cassidy goes for an Orange Punch, but Jericho drops him with a clothesline for a two count. Cassidy comes back with body shots and kicks, but Jericho delivers a right hand. Jericho goes for a superplex, but Cassidy delivers more body shots and a headbutt. Cassidy drops Jericho with a diving cross-body and goes for a DDT, but Jericho counters and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Cassidy makes it to the ropes, but Bill comes back and kicks him in the face. Jericho goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two. O’Reilly comes back out and delivers shots and kicks to Bill. Cassidy gets an inside cradle for a two count and goes for Beach Break, but his back gives out.

Jericho delivers a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Jericho kicks Cassidy in the head a few times, but Cassidy comes back with a DDT. Cassidy delivers another DDT and goes up top. Cassidy delivers a diving DDT and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out at two. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker for a two count. Jericho goes for the Judas Effect, but Cassidy counters with Beach Break for a two count. Keith comes back and gets on the apron, but Briscoe cuts him off and they exchange shots. Jericho picks up a roll of quarters and goes to hit Cassidy with them, but Cassidy dodges and gets the roll himself. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch with the roll and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Footage of Claudio Castagnoli and PAC from after Dynamite last week airs. PAC asks where Wheeler Yuta has been and says they haven’t seen him since All Out. PAC says they have a title defense next week and it’s time for Yuta to come back to work. Castagnoli says he is disappointed in Yuta and asks him to come back and help them defend the titles. Jon Moxley says he knows it’s a lot for Yuta, but he knows he has it in him to do the right thing. Moxley says Yuta is free to leave, but he needs to look in the mirror and decide what type of man he was taught to be.

Footage of Yuta’s match on Collision airs, which he won with the Cattle Mutilation. Alex Marvez is backstage, and he stops Yuta before he can leave. Marvez says Castagnoli and PAC demanded that Yuta defend the titles with them next week, and then Yuta confuses Grand Slam for WrestleDream and Marvez corrects him. A production guys brings Yuta his title belt, which he left in the locker room. Yuta says his head isn’t in it, but he will kick whoever’s ass he has to next week.

Roderick Strong, who is with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Hook vs. JD Ink

Hook delivers a shot to Ink, and then slams him with a double under-hook suplex. Hook follows with another suplex, and then delivers a hand-and-arm suplex. Hook delivers cross-face shots, locks in Redrum, and Ink taps out.

Winner: Hook

-After the match, Hook has words with Strong before heading backstage.

Marvez is backstage and brings in Private Party. They say if the Blackpool Combat Club wanted to fight, all they had to do was ask. They accept the open challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship next week, and then says if the BCC wants a war they will be their first battle.

Renee Paquette is backstage with the Patriarchy. Cage says he could talk about his title shot, but wants to talk about Nick Wayne instead and brings up Wayne’s match on Rampage this Friday. Cage says he and Wayne on their way to winning titles, and then says that’s unfortunate for the Moxley household. Cage says he is the one with the guaranteed title match, not Moxley. Wayne gets distracted by Kip Sabian, and then Cage walks over and says he doesn’t care about Sabian’s father or what he has to say as Sabian says he is just trying to talk to Wayne.

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

Mariah May and Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata and Yuka Sakazaki

May and Sakazaki start the match, but Deeb tags herself in. Deeb takes Sakazaki down, but Sakazaki comes back with a side-headlock. Deeb drops Sakazaki with a shoulder tackle, and then goes for a dragon-screw leg-whip. Sakazaki counters and they exchange rolls-ups for two counts. They trip each other up for quick pin attempts, and then stand at a stalemate. Deeb goes behind for a waist-lock, but Sakazaki takes her down and kicks her in the face. Aminata tags in and double-teams Deeb with Sakazaki. May looks on from the floor and poses with her title as Deeb tries to tag out. Deeb delivers a dragon-screw to Aminata in the ropes, and then delivers a shot to the back of her head. May tags herself in and delivers a dropkick to Aminata. May knocks Sakazaki to the floor, but Aminata comes back with a forearm shot as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Aminata takes Deeb down with a back-body drop and tags in Sakazaki. Sakazaki drops Deeb with a missile dropkick, and then drops May with a hurricanrana. Sakazaki delivers a running knee to Deeb, and then follows with a Northern Lights bomb. Sakazaki slams May onto Deeb and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. May comes back with a German suplex to Sakazaki, then Aminata delivers one to May, and then Deeb delivers one to Aminata. Sakazaki drops Deeb with a merry-go-round slam, and then dives onto everyone on the outside. Sakazaki gets Deeb into the ring and connects with the Magical Girl Splash. Sakazaki goes for the cover, but May hits her with the title and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners via disqualification: Queen Aminata and Yuka Sakazaki

-After the match, May continues to hit Sakazaki with the title, and then kisses her cheek before slamming her face into the mat.

A promo from Mina Shirakawa airs. She says she has not heard from May in months, but May has changes. Shirakawa says she misses May and they can have more good times together. Shirakawa says she is coming back to AEW.

A video package airs for the long history between Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir make their way to the ring, but Moxley and Castagnoli are attacked by Private Party. Castagnoli and Moxley come back and beat them down, and Shafir delivers a few shots as well. Castagnoli delivers a pair of back-breakers to Marq Quen in the ring, as Moxley slams Isiah Kassidy into the steps on the outside. Shafir stomps Kassidy down against the barricade, and then she slams him into the barricade. Moxley holds Quen on the ramp, and then Shafir delivers body shots and round kicks. Komander appears in the ring and delivers a dropkick to Castagnoli. Komander dives through the ropes, but Castagnoli drops him with an uppercut. Shafir goes after Alex Abrahantes and slams him down. Castagnoli throws Komander over the barricade, and then Moxley empties a tool box and grabs a hammer.

Moxley says he could end their careers for what they just did, but he is not going to do that. Moxley says Private Party have been in AEW for five years, and they are in the exact same spot. Moxley says he is going to give them an obstacle to overcome, and then he hits Kassidy in the hand with the hammer. They walk back to ringside, but Darby Allin attacks Moxley from behind. They get into the ring as Shafir and Castagnoli look on from the outside. Allin swings his skateboard at Moxley, but Moxley bails out of the ring. Allin says he is not the same guy from five years ago, and then says he is going to run through Moxley next week before becoming the AEW World Champion at WrestleDream.

A video package airs for the AEW TNT Champion, Jack Perry.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

They exchange quick shots, and then Mortos backs Ricochet into the corner. Mortos delivers a right hand, and then follows with combination shots in the corner. Mortos backs away and charges, but Ricochet comes back with a back elbow and sends Mortos to the outside. Ricochet drops Mortos with a dive through the ropes and gets Mortos back into the ring. Ricochet delivers a springboard clothesline and follows with a running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ricochet delivers a round kick, but Mortos comes back and they exchange arm-drags. Ricochet goes for a hurricanrana, but Mortos lands on his feet. They go back and forth and stand at a stalemate before Mortos backs into the ropes. Ricochet delivers an enzuigiri and follows with a thrust kick that sends Mortos to the floor. Ricochet goes for a dive, but Mortos catches him and delivers a powerbomb into the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mortos delivers elbow strikes to Ricochet. Ricochet comes back with forearm shots, but Mortos sends him to the corner. Ricochet comes back with a Tiger Feint Kick and comes off the ropes, but Mortos catches him and goes for a suplex. Ricochet lands on his feet, but Mortos comes back with a Samoan Drop for a two count. Mortos picks Ricochet up, but Ricochet counters and delivers an enzuigiri. Mortos comes back with a headbutt, but Ricochet sends him to the floor after countering a monkey flip. Ricochet goes over the top, but Mortos sends him into the barricade. Mortos picks Ricochet up, but Ricochet counters with a sunset flip powerbomb. Ricochet gets Mortos back into the ring and connects with a springboard 450 splash for a two count. Ricochet goes up top, but Mortos cuts him off and delivers a chop. Mortos delivers an avalanche press slam and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two.

Mortos picks Ricochet up, but Ricochet counters with a crucifix bomb and follows with an axe kick. Ricochet delivers Vertigo and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricochet

A video package which covers the recent events of Adam Page airs.

Footage of the match between FTR and Grizzled Young Veterans from this past Saturday’s Collision airs. A Ten-Man Tag Team Match is announced for Collision, which will feature FTR, Hook, and The Outrunners vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Adam Page. Page says he knew the day would come when Swerve Strickland was dealt with and gone, and he also knew there would be dozens of people who would need to pay for protecting and supporting Strickland. Page says when he hears the voices of everyone cheering Strickland, he is reminded of when he was sitting at home while he was suspended, but then he also hears a voice louder than all of them, which came from the commentary desk. Page turns toward Schiavone and backs him into the corner, but Jeff Jarrett comes to the ring to make the save.

Page beats Jarrett down and takes him to the outside. Page throws Jarrett over the barricade, and then brings him right back to ringside. Page delivers shots, and then slams Jarrett into the barricade. Page gets Jarrett into the ring and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but security and referees rush out to pull them apart. Jay Lethal, Karen Jarrett, and Satnam Singh also come out to hold Jarrett back, and then Page and Jarrett stare each other down. Jarrett says he isn’t going to allow Page to put a finger on Schiavone and says there is an entire locker room who wants to beat the hell out of Page. Jarrett says if it is the last thing he does in his career, he is going to kick Page’s ass.

Renee is with Ricochet backstage, but Will Ospreay interrupts and asks for a word. Ospreay tries a peace offering between them, but Ricochet says he has been called out since his got here. Ricochet says Ospreay might be busy next week, but he got himself a match against Ospreay for the AEW International Championship on the October 2nd Dynamite. Ricochet says Ospreay has been on another level lately, but he is still Ricochet and he is still out of this world. Ricochet tells Ospreay he will see him soon, and then calls him “little bro” before walking away.

Match 5 – Trios Tag Team Match

Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Will Ospreay (w/Don Callis) vs. The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson)

Fletcher and Nicholas start the match, and Nicholas connects with a few quick shots. Fletcher comes back with a shoulder tackle, and then Ospreay tags in. Ospreay and Fletcher double-team Nicholas, and then Okada tags in. Takeshita wants the tag, but Ospreay doesn’t do it and locks up with Okada. Okada backs Ospreay into the ropes, and then takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay gets right back up, but Okada kicks him in the midsection. Ospreay comes back with a hurricanrana and follows with a shot. Takeshita slaps Ospreay across the neck to tag in, and then Okada shoves Ospreay into Takeshita. All six guys get into the ring, and the Elite take control and all three connect with sentons over the top rope. Ospreay, Takeshita, and Fletcher come back with shots, but the Elite duck to the floor and pose. Ospreay, Takeshita, and Fletcher deliver low dropkicks and dive onto the Elite on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ospreay gets free of the Elite’s corner and tags in Fletcher. The Bucks try to double-team Fletcher, but he drops them with a double clothesline. Fletcher delivers an elbow to Matthew and drops Nicholas with a half-and-half suplex. Fletcher drops Matthew with one as well, and then delivers kicks to both of them in the corner. Fletcher slams Nicholas with a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Nicholas kicks out. Nicholas comes back with a hurricanrana and tags in Okada. Okada knocks Takeshita down on the apron and delivers shots to Fletcher’s back. Okada comes back with uppercuts, but Fletcher slams him with a Michinoku Driver. Takeshita shoves Ospreay out of the way and tags in. Takeshita delivers shots to Okada and drops him with the Takeshita-line. Takeshita delivers an elbow strike in the corner and follows with a brain buster. Takeshita connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out.

Okada counters a Blue Thunder Bomb with a DDT, and then the Bucks send Ospreay and Fletcher to the floor. The Elite triple-team Takeshita, but Takeshita dodges them in the corner and causes the Bucks to kick Okada in the head. The bucks get sent to the floor, and then Fletcher, Ospreay, and Takeshita triple-team Okada. Takeshita goes for the cover, but the Bucks break it up. The Bucks send Ospreay and Fletcher to the floor and deliver a double superkick to Takeshita. Takeshita comes back with a double clothesline, and then Okada delivers a shotgun dropkick to Takeshita. Okada delivers a neck-breaker to Takeshita over his knee and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, the Elite are still in control. The Bucks deliver Risky Business to Takeshita, and then Okada follows with an elbow drop. Matthew tags in and the Bucks go for the EVP Trigger, but Takeshita ducks and delivers an elbow strike to Nicholas and suplexes both of them down. Ospreay tags in and drops Matthew and Nicholas with shots. Ospreay delivers a double kick to both of them, and then connects with a standing Skytwister Press to Matthew for a two count. Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter, but Okada and the Bucks cut him off. Matthew powerbombs Ospreay and goes for the cover, but Fletcher and Takeshita break it up. Fletcher, Okada, and Takeshita get sent to the outside, and then Ospreay causes Nicholas to superkick Matthew. The Bucks come back with superkicks to Ospreay and Matthew goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out.

The Bucks go for the EVP Trigger, but Fletcher suplexes Nicholas down. Ospreay and Fletcher double-team Matthew and Ospreay goes for the cover, but Okada breaks it up. Fletcher sends Okada to the outside and then tags in. Fletcher goes for a Tombstone, but Nicholas makes the save. Fletcher comes back with a superkick to Nicholas, and then Ospreay slams Matthew with a cutter. Okada and Takeshita comes back in, and then Takeshita takes him out with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita dives onto Okada on the outside, and then The bucks double-team Fletcher. Nicholas takes Takeshita out with a moonsault press, and then the Bucks go for the TK Driver, but Fletcher counters out and slams Matthew with a Tombstone. Fletcher goes for the cover, but Nicholas breaks it up. Ospreay drops Nicholas with the Hidden Blade, and then Ospreay and Fletcher slam Matthew with the Coriolis and Fletcher gets the pin fall.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Will Ospreay

-After the match, Ospreay tries to shake Takeshita’s hand, but Takeshita shoves him away as Callis gets in between them. The Elite back up the ramp, Takeshita stares down Okada, and Ospreay and Fletcher throw up the United Empire gesture as the show comes to a close.

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-ROH World Tag Team Championship – Bunkhouse Brawl: Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

-Ten-Man Tag Team Match: FTR, Hook, and The Outrunners vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite Grand Slam:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. TBA

-FTW Championship – FTW Rules Match: Hook (c) vs. Roderick Strong

-Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

-Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

