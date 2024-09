Randy Orton to wrestle on October 8th NXT

– Je’Von Evans will face Randy Orton on the October 8th episode in St Louis.

Much Luv OG, But A Legend Isn’t A Legend Without Gettin Took Of The Top FirstSee Ya On The 8th @RandyOrton https://t.co/939sjL9xEL — Je’Von Evans (@WWEJeVonEvans) September 18, 2024

