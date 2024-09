WWE NXT Match Cards & Preview – Tonight September 17, 2024:

1. CM Punk to appear

2. Lola Vice vs Jacy Jayne

3. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs Wendy Choo & Rosemary

4. Eddy Thorpe vs Ashante Adonis

5. No Quarter Catch Crew vs Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander

6. Ethan Page & Trick Williams contract signing

…and not even I know what he's going to say! https://t.co/OgbqNyytpR

— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 16, 2024