Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for the last NXT on USA Network…

– The Grayson Waller Effect with Special Guests Nathan Frazer & Axiom

– NXT Press Conference with Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Trick Williams, Ethan Page, Wes Lee, & Zachary Wentz

– Ridge Holland vs Riley Osborne

– Kelani Jordan vs Wren Sinclair for the NXT Women’s North American Title

