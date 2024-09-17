AEW Collision and Rampage viewership

– Collision on Saturday night back in its usual time slot drew 268,000 viewers, up 101,000 viewers from the previous week’s record low. The show had a 0.08 rating in 18-49, up 0.04 from the last show and placed #7 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

– Rampage on TNT drew 250,000 viewers this past Friday, up 17,000 viewers from the previous week. The show had a 0.07 rating in 18-49, down 0.01 from the prior show and ties the lowest rating the show has ever done.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

