Updated line up for tonight’s Raw

Preview for tonight’s episode:

•CM Punk will appear on Raw with the live microphone

•The New Day will Challenge The Judgement Day for the Tag Team Championships

•Damian Priest Vs Liv Morgan’s Papi “Dirty Dom” Dominik Mysterio

•Natalya Vs Zoey Stark

•”Braun Strowman Vs Bronson Reed

•Sheamus will go one on one with Pete Dunne

+More

