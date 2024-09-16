Lita: “I would love to see is more interplay between the genders”

While speaking at a panel during Comic-Con Northern Ireland 2024, WWE Hall of Famer Lita commented on what she would like to see happen with the WWE women’s division…

“I do feel as though now the women do have pretty great representation on the show. There can be almost half of the show with women. There’s not just the women’s match, there can be multiple matches throughout the night.

But what I would love to see is more interplay between the genders and have those lines be blurred further, where titles don’t have to men’s or women’s titles, just titles, and whoever manages to get someday’s shoulders down for three seconds is the champion, or whoever taps somebody out is the champion for that night.”

(quote: Colin Tessier)

