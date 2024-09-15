Wendy Choo says she is not done with Jordynne Grace

Sep 15, 2024 - by James Walsh

Wendy Choo and Jordynne Grace aren’t done with each other following their match at TNA Victory Road. Grace defeated Choo to retain her Knockouts Championship at Friday’s TNA+ event, and Grace appeared in a digital exclusive where she said she wouldn’t be alone the next time she ran into Choo and Rosemary, who teamed up to attack Grace after the match.

For her part, Choo said that she planned to stick around TNA for a bit, writing on Twitter:

“I’m not done with you yet @JordynneGrace. I guess I’ll stick around TNA for a while”

