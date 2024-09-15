Thunder Rosa suffered a concussion, Heels streaming on Netflix

– Thunder Rosa via Busted Open Radio revealed that she suffered a concussion and will be out of action for a little while, and also has advice for other wrestlers.

“If you feel like you have a concussion, make sure you stop. Don’t get in there. It’s not worth it. I can tell you… right now, I’m suffering a concussion. So I’m gonna be out for a little bit, for a couple weeks.”

– Both Seasons of Heels is now available to stream on Netflix.

