CM Punk issues a statement to “fans” following him at airports

Sep 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– CM Punk warns fans to STOP harassing wrestlers at airports and hotels after a recent incident.

“Hey guys, a little reminder to respect privacy and boundaries. Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times you have crossed a line. Please stop this.
Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse)”

— CM Punk via IG

