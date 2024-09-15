CM Punk issues a statement to “fans” following him at airports
– CM Punk warns fans to STOP harassing wrestlers at airports and hotels after a recent incident.
“Hey guys, a little reminder to respect privacy and boundaries. Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times you have crossed a line. Please stop this.
Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse)”
— CM Punk via IG
#cmpunk pic.twitter.com/3Yy6YeBxBo
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) September 16, 2024