Updated Official Matches for Bad Blood – October 5, 2024:

1. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a Tag Team Match

2. Drew McIntyre Vs CM Punk in a Hell In A Cell Match.

3. Liv Morgan Vs Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

4. Damien priest Vs Finn Balor

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email