Roman Reigns and Kevin Kelly notes

– Roman Reigns’ return on SmackDown last night has garnered over 55,000,000+ views in just under 12 hours across all of WWE’s social media platforms.

– Kevin Kelly on his AEW exit:

“And of course, they fired me and it was real just sh*tty and picky. They gave me a… what do you call it? A little severance package. Very little. Then they took it back. They put it into my account and then a couple of days later, they took it back, because I didn’t sign some form or something like that. So, it’ll all come out eventually, and when the time is right, I can say, ok, here’s all the things that happened: A, B, C, D & E. Here’s times that it happened and here’s the reason why we’re doing what we’re doing.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

