Prior to the start of the taping for this Saturday’s AEW Collision in Dayton, OH., a pair of matches were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are spoilers of the pair of bouts taped before the AEW Collision taping got underway.

– Alex Reynolds & John Silver defeated The Iron Savages.

– ROH Women’s TV Champion Queen Aminata defeated Allysin Kay.

