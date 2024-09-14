Nemeth comments after Victory Road, TNA injury updates, Willow Nightingale drops CMLL title
– Zeuxis defeated Willow Nightingale to become the new CMLL World Women’s Champion at tonight’s CMLL 91.
Zeuxis has defeated Willow Nightingale to become the new CMLL World Women's Champion on the 91st Anniversario!
A very good match. pic.twitter.com/43AZV53vrV
— Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) September 14, 2024
– TNA injury updates..
.@MeanGiaMiller provides an injury update on @JordynneGrace, @ZacharyWentz, and @stephdelander following #TNAVictoryRoad. pic.twitter.com/NlQg6MmQ3v
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 14, 2024
– The champ comments…
EXCLUSIVE: @NicTNemeth overcame The System and @TheMooseNation at #TNAVictoryRoad and left STILL TNA World Champion!
Watch Victory Road on TNA+: https://t.co/jhEpk9PMGg pic.twitter.com/jkg14tVwcC
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 14, 2024