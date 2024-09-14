Dutch Mantell says wrestling couple broke up, Bad Blood match set

– Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has claimed that Adam Cole and Britt Baker have broken up. On Story Time, Dutch said:

“We said he is moving by himself back to Pennsylvania… He is from there, right? Usually, people move back home, and there is nothing to hold him here in Florida, so he is gonna go back home. I would say that they are separated, broken up.”

– Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu set for Bad Blood on October 5th.

