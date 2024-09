BREAKING NEWS #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP has some HUGE news regarding this Monday's Raw! pic.twitter.com/MQmYBt0nME — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2024

Two new matches are now official for Monday’s WWE Raw from Portland, OR courtesy of General Manager Adam Pearce:

– Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

– ‘Big’ Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email