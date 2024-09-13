Update on Daniel Garcia, Mercedes Mone, and AEW “Grand Slam: Australia” tickets

– Daniel Garcia has still not signed a new AEW deal, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. AEW believes that WWE has interest in Daniel Garcia. One top AEW talent had been under the impression this Summer that Garcia was staying, but that is far from a guarantee.

– Tickets are on sale for AEW “Grand Slam: Australia” on Saturday, 2/15/25 at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, AUS.

– Mercedes Moné shares mixed emotions on extreme violence in wrestling:

“All Out was extremely violent, and honestly, Daniel Bryan’s stuff was tough to watch. I have mixed emotions. When done right, that kind of stuff can tear a roof off like Daniel’s did. However, I wouldn’t want my brother Joshua to watch stuff like that, or kids, for that matter. Let’s face it, wrestling is multi-generational. When I do signings, I greet so many parents and their children. Growing up, I didn’t have a father, so it especially warms my heart to meet families and hear how much their wrestling viewing experiences and memories mean to them. Then again, there is an audience that loves the extreme, and you want to cater to them, too.”

(via Mercedes’ ‘Moné Mag’)

