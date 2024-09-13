Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results for tonight

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.

At the AEW Dynamite taping in Lexington, KY., on Wednesday, September 11, matches and segments were taped for this week’s installment of the one-hour AEW on TNT prime time program.

Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net are complete quick-match spoiler results for the show scheduled to air on September 13.

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: Friday, September 13, 2024)

* The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy) def. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver)

* Kamille def. Robyn Renegade

* Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. BEEF (w/Anthony Henry)

* Harley Cameron & Saraya def. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle

* Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) def. Action Andretti (w/Leila Grey & Lio Rush)

