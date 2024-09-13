Rumored new Smackdown logo (updated)
– Potentially the new Smackdown logo
Attached is potentially the new SmackDown logo, which was sent over anonymously and not denied by another source within the company.
It’s unclear whether the logo will debut tonight or sometime in the fall/winter, amidst other changes coming to WWE TV. pic.twitter.com/BZXyPaBl7C
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 13, 2024
The new Smackdown logo has been confirmed .
WWE has also announced the first 30 minutes of Smackdown will be commercial free.