Moose: “I’m not one of those guys that wants to keep wrestling until he’s 50 or 60”

In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), Moose said that he plans to retire from wrestling when his current deal with TNA ends, likely around 2028. Moose confirmed earlier this year that he signed a five-year deal back in 2023.

He said:

“One of the reasons I’ve always stayed and never left to go elsewhere is because when I’m done and hang the boots up, I want my name to be synonymous to TNA. Right now, when you say those three letters, the name that everybody thinks of first is AJ Styles. Five years from now, once I hang the boots up, because that’s when I’m planning on hanging the boots up is once my current deal is up, I want my name to be the first name that people think about when they hear TNA. That’s the plan. I’m not one of those guys that wants to keep wrestling until he’s 50 or 60, I want to hang those boots up and ride into the sunset and enjoy some of this money I made with pro wrestling and pro football.“

Don't miss the long awaited return of live pro wrestling to LaSalle, Ontario as NCG presents "TRIUMPH" on September 20th! The massive main event for "TRIUMPH" will see two TNA superstars facing off in a battle for supremacy as Moose goes one on one with Alex Hammerstone!

