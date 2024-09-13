9/13/24 WWE Smackdown Coverage

The new opening credits roll. Corey Graves and Michael Cole are on commentary from Seattle, Washington.

Paul “Triple” Levesque makes his way to the ring. Levesque hypes up the history of Smackdown in Seattle and tonight’s opening contest, and then welcomes everyone to the show.

The video package for the feud between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa airs.

Match 1 – Undisputed WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

They exchange shots and Rhodes connects with a quick kick. Sikoa comes back with strikes of his own, and then sends Rhodes to the corner and connects with a hip attack. Sikoa tries again, but Rhodes dodges and slams Sikoa’s head into the cage a few times. Sikoa comes back and slams Rhodes into the cage, and then splashes Rhodes against it. Sikoa connects with a hip attack and follows with a headbutt. Sikoa hangs Rhodes in the corner and stomps on him before delivering a diving headbutt. Rhodes dodges a second one and climbs the cage, but Sikoa pulls him back down. Rhodes has been busted open, and Sikoa sends him off the ropes. Rhodes dodges and goes for a Disaster Kick, but Sikoa catches him and powerbombs him into the cage. Sikoa picks Rhodes up, but Rhodes climbs the cage and delivers a diving Cody Cutter. Rhodes climbs again, but Sikoa pulls him down and stomps on him. Sikoa climbs, but Rhodes cuts him off and they exchange shots on the top rope. Rhodes gets to the top of the cage, but Sikoa suplexes him back to the ring. Sikoa goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out at two.

Sikoa slams Rhodes a pair of times and goes for the cover again, but Rhodes kicks out once more. Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike, but Rhodes blocks it and delivers right hands. Rhodes delivers a Cody Cutter and goes for the cover, but Sikoa kicks out. Sikoa sends Rhodes to the corner and delivers a hip attack. Sikoa follows with a Samoan Drop and then connects with a splash for a two count. Sikoa delivers another hip attack, but Rhodes pushes the door open. Sikoa stops him, but Rhodes counters with a Cross Rhodes for a two count. Rhodes climbs the cage, but dives and takes Sikoa down with a cross-body. Sikoa tries to come back with a Samoan Spike, but Rhodes delivers a Cross Rhodes to Sikoa and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes

-After the match, the rest of the Bloodline come out and get into the cage as Sikoa drops Rhodes with a Samoan Spike. The Bloodline beats Rhodes down and Jacob Fatu climbs to the top of the cage. Before he can dive off, Roman Reigns’ music hits and he comes to the ring. Reigns delivers shots to Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, but Sikoa attacks him from behind. Sikoa goes for a hip attack, but Reigns drops him with a Superman Punch. Reigns sets up for a Spear, but Fatu pulls Sikoa out of the cage. Reigns calls Fatu into the ring and he enters, but Sikoa pulls him back out. Tonga and Loa beat down Reigns, but Rhodes makes the save. Reigns and Rhodes stare each other down, and then Rhodes and Sikoa mouth and point at each other. Reigns looks back and forth between Rhodes and Sikoa, and then glances at the title.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Nick Aldis. Aldis says all the parties in the cage match have been put in their own locker rooms and there is a proposition for a match that no one can turn down.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Michin vs. Piper Niven (w/Chelsea Green)

Michin sends Niven to the outside with a few shots, and then delivers one to Green as well. Michin hits Green with a kendo stick, but Niven takes her out with a cannonball from the apron. Niven gets Michin back into the ring and climbs the ropes, but Michin cuts her off and suplexes her back to the mat. Michin delivers Eat Defeat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Michin

-After the match, Green attacks Michin and Niven joins in. They get a trash can in the ring, and then Green delivers the Un-pretty-her to Michin onto it.

Some still-shots of some iconic Smackdown moments are shown, and then Rob Van Dam, Vickie Guerrero, Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser are all shown at ringside.

Before the match, Owens says his partner couldn’t make it so the enhancement talent who entered the ring is his partner. The guy’s name is Ricky. Before the match starts, a production assistant calls Owens over and tells him his partner is here. Owens tells Ricky sorry and lays him out with a Stunner as Randy Orton’s music hits.

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

Orton stomps Waller down in the corner, and then all four guys brawl on the outside. Owens slams Waller into the announcer’s table, and then gets him back into the ring. Theory cuts Owens off, but Owens delivers a shot and slams him into the announcer’s table. Waller attacks Owens from behind, and then back drops him onto the announcer’s table and mocks Orton as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Owens delivers an Atomic Drop to Theory and follows with a clothesline. Waller tags in and cuts Owens off from making the tag to Orton. Waller takes Owens to the corner and goes for a suplex, but Owens counters with a series of headbutts. Theory tags back in and delivers a shot to Owens. Theory goes for a suplex, but Owens counters with body shots and an elbow strike. Owens delivers another right hand and connects with a Swanton Bomb. Owens goes for the tag, but Waller pulls Orton to the floor. Waller tags back in, and A-Town double-team Owens. Waller goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out. Waller delivers a knee strike that sends Owens to the floor. Waller goes for a clothesline on the outside, but Owens counters and slams him into the announcer’s table. Owens gets into the ring and sends Theory to the floor, but Waller stops him from making the tag. Theory tags in and keeps Owens in his corner. Waller tags in, but Owens kicks both of them in the face and runs around the ring before getting back in and tagging Orton. Orton delivers shots to Waller and drops him with a powerslam.

Orton drops Theory with a powerslam and goes for the draping DDT to Waller, but Theory pulls him to the floor. Orton drops them onto the announcer’s table with a pair of back drops, and then gets Waller back into the ring. Orton and Owens deliver draping DDTs to Waller and Theory, and then Owens delivers the Stunner to Theory as Orton delivers the RKO to Waller for the pin fall.

Winners: Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

Cathy is backstage with Aldis again. Aldis says Sikoa has made a challenge for a tag team match at Bad Blood between he and Fatu against Rhodes and Reigns. Aldia says he has the contract signed by Fatu and Sikoa, and then Rhodes walks in and says he is done with the Bloodline and had no intention of signing the contract. Aldis says he has to talk with Reigns and walks away.

More still-shots from iconic Smackdown moments are shown, and then Booker T, Sharmell, Sheamus, and Michael P.S. Hayes are shown at ringside.

The WWE Women’s Champion, Nia Jax, makes her way to the ring. Jax says every woman in the locker room has realized why she is unstoppable. Jax says winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament was easy, and becoming the WWE Women’s Champion was easy as well. Jax says every woman in the locker room fears her and they all have a good reason to fear her. Jax says Aldis told her she is defending her title at Bad Blood, and she doesn’t care who her opponent is, because they will suffer the same fate as everyone else. Bayley interrupts and comes to the ring.

Bayley says Jax has had the greatest year of her career, but she didn’t set the bar too high during her first stint. Bayley says she is glad Jax is feeling confident, because she wants her rematch. Jax says Bayley is in no position to demand anything from her, because she runs the women’s division and doesn’t need a posse to do it. Bayley asks what Jax is using Tiffany Stratton for and asks if Jax owes her one. Stratton interrupts and comes to the ring. Stratton says Bayley is so pathetic, and then says Jax knows better than to listen to her. Stratton says Bayley is jealous that she has the Money in the Bank briefcase and doesn’t have to beg for a match like a peasant.

Bayley asks Stratton if she remembers getting beat by her last week, and then Stratton says it’s only because Jax got involved. Jax says Bayley almost got her, and then asks Bayley if she has a chance if they beat her down right now. Naomi interrupts and says they aren’t going to attack Bayley. Naomi says it has been a while since she held a title and it’s about time she did it again. Jax says they both want her title, and then says they should have a match to see her gets a shot at her title. Bayley says a triple threat, and then Jax says no. Jax challenges them to a tag match next week and says if one of them gets the win, they can challenge her at Bad Blood. Bayley and Naomi accept, but then Jax says when she and Stratton win, whoever takes the fall of Bayley and Naomi will leave Smackdown permanently.

Jax leaves and Bayley insults Stratton, and then Strattong tries to hit Naomi with the briefcase, but Naomi lays her out with the Rear View.

Cathy interviews Aldis again and Aldis says Reigns wants to address this situation later on tonight.

More iconic Smackdown still-shots are shown, and then Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, William Regal, Bobby Roode, and Damian Priest, are shown at ringside.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes attacks Andrade during his entrance and stomps him down in the ring. The bell rings and Hayes attacks Andrade in the corner. Andrade comes back and sends Hayes to the outside before dropping him with a moonsault press. Andrade gets Hayes back into the ring, but Hayes rolls out the other side. Andrade follows, but Hayes delivers a shot. Andrade comes back with a kick to Hayes, and then goes back to break the count. Andrade comes back to Hayes, but Hayes drops him with a Spanish Fly off the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they re back in the ring. Hayes delivers First 48, but Andrade comes back with a back elbow shot and gets a two count. Andrade goes up top, but Hayes rolls away and delivers a shot to Andrade. Hayes slams Andrade down and goes for the cover, but Andrade kicks out at two. Hayes goes for Nothing but Net, but Andrde dodges and delivers a destroyer. Andrade delivers double knees in the corner and goes for the cover, but Hayes grabs the bottom rope at the two count. Andrade goes for a moonsault, but hayes dodges it and puts Andrade up top. Andrade shoves him away, but Hayes comes back with an enzuigiri. Andrade tries to counter out, but Hayes delivers another kick and climbs. Hayes tries to bring Andrade down, but Andrade counters with El Grande and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Andrade

-After the match, the WWE United States Champion, LA Knight, comes to the stage. Andrade invites him to the ring, but Knight stays on the ramp. Knight congratulates Andrade and says Aldis has named Andrade the next contestant for the US title. Knight says Andrade’s grand prize is a one-way ticket to get dropped on his head by the megastar next week.

