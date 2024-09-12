Mick Foley and Mercedes Mone notes

– Mick Foley announced for GCW Dream On…

*AMERICAN DREAM UPDATE* GCW comes to The American Dream Mall on Saturday, November 23rd! Just Signed: WWE Hall of Famer MICK FOLEY returns to GCW on 11/23 at #GCWDream! Tickets go On Sale Friday at 10AM:https://t.co/CMSP47XJPG Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HcATSGqYXZ — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 13, 2024

– Mercedes Moné shares mixed emotions on extreme violence in wrestling:

“All Out was extremely violent, and honestly, Daniel Bryan’s stuff was tough to watch. I have mixed emotions. When done right, that kind of stuff can tear a roof off like Daniel’s did. However, I wouldn’t want my brother Joshua to watch stuff like that, or kids, for that matter. Let’s face it, wrestling is multi-generational. When I do signings, I greet so many parents and their children. Growing up, I didn’t have a father, so it especially warms my heart to meet families and hear how much their wrestling viewing experiences and memories mean to them. Then again, there is an audience that loves the extreme, and you want to cater to them, too.”

(via Mercedes’ ‘Moné Mag’)

