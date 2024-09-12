Mercedes Mone and Nikki Garcia notes

– Mercedes Mone (via Mone Mag) says she has mixed emotions regarding the violence at AEW All Out.

“All Out was extremely violent, and honestly, Daniel Bryan’s stuff was tough to watch. I have mixed emotions. When done right, that kind of stuff can tear a roof off like Daniel’s did. However, I wouldn’t want my brother Joshua to watch stuff like that, or kids, for that matter. Let’s face it, wrestling is multi-generational. When I do signings, I greet so many parents and their children. Growing up, I didn’t have a father, so it especially warms my heart to meet families and hear how much their wrestling viewing experiences and memories mean to them. Then again, there is an audience that loves the extreme, and you want to cater to them, too.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella) is asking for legal and physical custody of her son Matteo in her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. She cites irreconcilable differences in the dissolution docs. She also cited August 29 as the date of separation which is the same day Artem Chigvintsev was arrested.

Source: TMZ

