McIntyre names his non-WWE dream matches, Angle booked by GCW, Survivor Series poster

– During a Reddit AMA, Drew McIntyre named some non-WWE wrestlers he’d like to face.

* Will Ospreay

* Kazuchika Okada

* Joe Hendry

* Tetsuya Naito

* Tomohiro Ishii

– Kurt Angle has been announced for a rare indie appearance at GCW’s American Dream event on November 23

– Just released Survivor Series poster…

