Match that will kick off tomorrow’s Smackdown
Just announced…
Tomorrow night, LIVE from Seattle, @CodyRhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage for the Undisputed WWE Championship will kick off #SmackDown’s monumental return to @USANetwork at 8/7c.
As for the rest of the show… you’ll just have to wait and see. pic.twitter.com/l32zCEvdwc
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2024
