Bret Hart says returning for Raw segment in Calgary was “magical”

Speaking to WWE cameras after his segment on Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart said he did not take it for granted that he was going to be invited by WWE even though they were in Calgary.

Hart said he had a “funny feeling” walking down the ring slowly and getting in the ring, but he wasn’t nervous.

“But I think standing in the middle of the ring there for a few seconds, this transformation takes place. I mean, I think I transformed back into Bret ‘The Hit Man’ Hart for a minute for everyone,” Hart said. “And it was fun for me to do that, and it was something that was magical that was brought out by the love of the fans.”

He noted that there’s a lot of memories at that Saddledome and it’s a “powerful building” for him to walk in.

“A lot of memories here. A lot of great memories. A lot of title matches. A lot of, even in the old Stampede Wrestling days, I had a lot of memories here,” Hart continued.

After his segment, Hart walked into Gorilla where Triple H was waiting for him to congratulate him. The history between the two, when Triple H was part of DX hanging with Shawn Michaels in 1997 as they feuded with Hart, is not a secret to anyone but Bret was happy to see Triple H again.

“There’s not that many from my generation that are around anymore, so running into Triple H is always a pleasure,” Hart said.

