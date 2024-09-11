WWE plans to cut back on live events next year

TKO President Mark Shapiro states that WWE will be cutting down on live events even more next year and explains taking on less of the marginally profitable events:

“What we’re doing is cutting events at WWE. So we’re taking our low marginal, marginally profitable events, untelevised events that Vince [McMahon] had put in place to grow the brand, right? You’re taking the show on the road and we gotta go to every city we can get to grow the WWE brand. Well the WWE brand, while we still have to grow it, it’s on fire right now. So we don’t need to carry these marginally profitable events — So what was 300 [events last year], will be roughly 250 this year, and next year, we’ll be close to 200.”

(via ‘Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference’)

