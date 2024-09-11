Notes on CM Punk, Jake Lee, and Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s title

Sep 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– Jake Lee suffers right knee injury at NJPW Road to destruction, reports the Tokyo Sports.

Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s World Champion booked by Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

– WWE has now put back up the bracelet the fan made for CM Punk on their shop, but have modified it with Punk’s name, instead of his wife, AJ and dog, Larry.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Carolina Cruz

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal