Miz TV coming to NXT, match slated for CW debut, Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso note

Sep 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– On tonight NXT, Wes Lee challenged Zachary Wentz to a street fight on the October 1st episode of NXT on the CW.

The Miz will hold Miz TV on the first NXT on The CW.

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso will not be taking place at WWE “Bad Blood” but on an episode of Raw that will take place before the October PLE.

