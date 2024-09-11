Batista: “I’m getting super trimmed”

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet to promote his new movie The Killer’s Game, former WWE star Dave Batista addressed concerns about his weight loss…

“I’m getting super trimmed. This is probably the lightest I’ve been since I was 19 years old. The heaviest I’ve ever been was 370 pounds. When I started Deacon, I was about 325 pounds. Throughout most of my wrestling career, I was about 290 pounds. Now I’m about 240 pounds. Just a year and a half ago for Knock At The Cabin, I went up to 315 pounds and that’s when the nightmare started. Getting that weight off has been a real challenge.”

“I’ve even saw online that some people are worried about my health. When I say it out loud to people, I’m 6’4″ and 240 pounds. When you say that out loud, it sounds like I’m a big person. People have seen me so much bigger over the years and they think I’m anorexic, but I’m still, I’m just a large human being. So at 6’4″and 240 pounds, next to your typical actor, I look like a gorilla and it’s distracting.”

