9/11/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The show opens with the aftermath of Jon Moxley turning on Bryan Danielson at All Out. Moxley says Danielson doesn’t have the stomach for this anymore and said they had a goal to do something that they could leave behind. Moxley says Danielson didn’t do that and says AEW is crawling with egos out of control. Moxley says their mentor called Danielson the perfect wrestler, but he saw himself in him, and then says he is not a villain and not a hero and knows exactly why he is here. Moxley says he is the one true king of the lands, diplomacy has failed, and he chooses war.

Darby Allin skateboards in the garage and walks into the arena.

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Lexington, Kentucky, while Tony Schiavone is in the ring.

Schiavone introduces Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. Cage says All In wasn’t kind to them when they lost the AEW World Trios Championship, but got better when he won the contract for an AEW World Championship Match later on. Cage says he finally saw something in Killswitch that he had been looking for for two years, and then Cage says he was going to cash in his contract at All Out. Cage says he changed his mind and decided it wasn’t the right time or the right place, and then says when the time is right he will beat Danielson so bad that Brie will be the one who wishes she had CTE so she could forget what a disappointment Danielson is. Cage says he will be the next AEW World Champion.

Kip Sabian is shown at ringside, and then he leaves through the crowd.

Renee Paquette interviews Don Callis, who is backstage with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Will Ospreay had joined them, and Callis he thought it would be good for Fletcher and Ospreay to team in the Tag Team Casino Gauntlet tonight, but Ospreay says he has a lot on his plate and wants to deal with Ricochet. Ospreay brings up the favor that Callis did for him, and then Callis says Ospreay told him he would return the favor and this is the time. Fletcher says he is tired of coming so close to winning a title and doesn’t want to team with anybody else. Ospreay agrees and they walk away as Takeshita looks on.

Match 1 – AEW TNT Championship Match

Jack Perry (c) vs. Lio Rush (w/Action Andretti)

Perry attacks Rush from behind and stomps him down in the corner. Rush comes back with body shots in the opposite corner, and then follows with a hurricanrana and a dropkick that sends Perry to the floor. Andretti shoves Perry away, but Rush kicks him back to the floor. Rush goes after him, but Perry delivers a knee to the midsection and follows with a few chops. Perry goes for a draping DDT from the apron, but Rush counters and backs Perry into the apron. Perry comes right back and drops Rush face-first onto the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Perry kicks at Andretti a couple of times, and then Andretti grabs his ankle and gets ejected from ringside. Perry picks Rush up, but Rush counters with a roll-up for a two count. Rush delivers an elbow strike, and then sends Perry to the floor. Rush sends Perry into the barricade with a pair of dives and gets him back into the ring. Rush takes Perry down with a Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out at two. Rush delivers an enzuigiri, but Perry comes back with a lawn dart into the turnbuckle for a two count. Perry delivers a snap-dragon suplex, but Rush comes back with elbow strikes. Rush delivers a poison-rana and comes off the ropes, but Perry dodges him and delivers a knee strike. Perry follows with another running knee strike and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Jack Perry

-Backstage, Alex Marvez tries to interview Perry, but Perry says that people are sacrificed in this life so that they can be worshipped in the next before leaving in his bus.

Footage of the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland from All Out airs, and then Renee interviews Page. Page says if he had found 1,000 houses that Strickland called home, he would have burned 1,000 houses to the ground, and then he says if the cage hadn’t been raised at All Out, he would have continued to torture Strickland. Page says anyone who tried to stand in his way and protect Strickland from him, he will find them and hurt them. Page then shoves a guy down backstage and stares down Top Flight and Leila Grey. Page walks over to Dark Order, and they say they don’t even know who he is anymore.

Page walks up to Jeff Jarrett, and Jarrett says he has seen a lot of people walking the dark mile, and they all end up the same: full of shame and regret. Jarrett says Page will regret laying his hands on his wife, and then Page delivers shots to Jarrett and throws him into a cart before everyone rushes over and gets him away from Jarrett.

Komander and Private Party make their entrance for a trios match, but Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC attack all six guys in the ring and clear them out. Sharif chokes out Komander, and then PAC says they have been patient enough. PAC says this company is broken, and what happened on Saturday was inevitable. PAC says he had been lost for too long, but not anymore. PAC says diplomacy has failed and says the company is theirs.

Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith arrive to the arena. Jericho says it’s a good day, because he has his new car and his good students with them. Jericho says he also has the jacket that Orange Cassidy ruined, and then says he took Cassidy’s backpack as collateral. Bill says a man must be held accountable and pay his debts, and Keith repeats it before they all walk away.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara

Ricochet takes Guevara down, but Guevara comes back and they exchange quick one counts. They both go for thrust kicks, but pull back and stand at a stalemate. Ricochet does connect with a kick, and then takes Guevara down with a hurricanrana. Ricochet follows with a dropkick that sends Guevara to the outside, and then takes him out with a dive over the top rope. They brawl up the ramp to the stage, and then Guevara slams Ricochet into one of the tunnels. Guevara delivers a thrust kick and climbs to the top of the tunnel. Guevara drops Ricochet with a moonsault press as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara has Ricochet in a rear chin-lock in the ring. Ricochet gets free with uppercuts, but Guevara drops him to the outside with a kick. Guevara follows with a baseball slide dropkick, and then slams Ricochet into the barricade. Guevara delivers a back elbow and drops him with a dive over the top rope. Ricochet comes back with a back body drop on the ramp and then leaps off the barricade to drop Guevara with a senton. Ricochet gets Guevara back into the ring and drops him with a leaping clothesline. Ricochet connects with a running Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out at two. Ricochet delivers a series of round kicks, but Guevara comes back with a roll-up for a two count. Ricochet kicks Guevara in the midsection and tries to slam him down, but Guevara counters with a destroyer. Guevara delivers an enzuigiri and drops Ricochet with a cutter for a two count.

Guevara goes up top for a Shooting Star Press, but Ricochet dodges and Guevara lands on his feet. Guevara delivers a knee strike and goes for the GTH, but Ricochet lands on his feet and delivers a knee strike and a thrust kick. Ricochet follows with an axe kick, and then delivers Vertigo for the pin fall.

Winner: Ricochet

-After the match, The Beat Mortos hits the ring and lays Ricochet out with a Spear. Guevara brings a chair in the ring and swings it, but Mortos escapes and backs up the ramp. Guevara helps Ricochet to his feet and raises his arm in the air before leaving the ring.

Footage of the Chicago Street Fight between Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale from All Out airs.

Renee interviews Kazuchika Okada backstage. Okada says defending his AEW Continental Championship at All Out was the hardest night of his life and feigns crying, but then says it was easy. Callis walks up with Takeshita and says Okada didn’t pin Takeshita. Okada says Takeshita will never be the Continental Champion and calls Callis a bitch, but Takeshita gets in his face before Okada walks away.

Darby Allin makes his way to the ring. Allin says someone is looking for him, and he is right here. Moxley’s music hits, and he and Shafir come through the crowd. Moxley and Shafir get into the ring. Moxley says nothing has changed between he and Allin, but Allin cuts him off. Allin says they both came from nothing and will make sure they don’t go back to that. Allin says he doesn’t take any of this for granted, which is why he wrestles the way he does. Allin says AEW gave him everything, and then says every time he found someone he could look up to in wrestling proved to be fake, except for Moxley.

Allin says he wanted to be just like Moxley and says they first met in a high school gym on the independent scene. Allin says he lost that match with Moxley, but gained confidence for being in the ring with him. Allin says he could never to do Sting what Moxley did to Danielson, and then asks Moxley what he wants. Moxley says Allin has a World title match scheduled for Grand Slam on September 25th that is not going to happen now. Moxley says Allin is not ready to be the World Champion, and then says he doesn’t have time to explain but he needs Allin to hand over the World title shot.

Allin asks Moxley if he didn’t hear what he just said and asks if he was dropped on his head or is drinking again. Allin says he earned the title match, and then tells him if he wants the title shot he has to earn it. Moxley says he will earn it at Grand Slam and tells Allin he will always be so far below him on the food chain. Moxley tells Allin he will never be the AEW World Champion and he doesn’t have time to explain everything to Allin right now. Moxley says the title shot is going to be his, and he is going to teach Allin the lesson the hard way. Allin accepts the match, and then says if Moxley is trying to burn AEW down, he shouldn’t be shocked when he pulls him into the fire.

Marvez interviews Christopher Daniels backstage. Daniels says Allin has always been a risk taker, but this seems unnecessary. Nigel McGuinness walks up to Daniels and says he wants a word with Tony Khan. Daniels says Khan is busy, but McGuinness says it is important and Khan will want to hear what he has to say.

Match 3 – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match

Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

May trips Aminata immediately and goes for a dropkick, but Aminata dodges and they exchange quick pin attempts. They exchange forearm shots, and then May takes advantage. May slaps Aminata across the face and runs the ropes, but Aminata comes back with a slap of her own. Aminata takes May down and delivers a PK. Aminata goes for a hip attack, but May dodges it and applies a submission in the ropes. May dropkicks Aminata in the back and clubs her on the apron. May delivers a running knee lift as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, May delivers a missile dropkick. May slams Aminata into the corner and puts her up top. May slaps Aminata’s chest and goes for a hurricanrana, but Aminata blocks it and delivers a kick. Aminata gets a roll-up for a two count, and then drops May with a snap suplex. Aminata delivers another kick and goes for the cover, but May kicks out. Aminata goes for a powerbomb, but May gets free and delivers a face-buster over her knee. May delivers a draping DDT and goes for the cover, but Aminata kicks out. Aminata comes back with a shot, and then follows with a scoop slam for a two count. Aminata goes up top for a stomp, but May dodges and delivers a missile dropkick. May delivers a knee strike, and then follows with Storm Zero for the pin fall.

Winner: Mariah May

-After the match, May says she still hasn’t had her championship celebration because something is missing. May then says someone is missing, and then begs Mina Shirakawa to come back to AEW.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, are backstage. They say they wanted to greatest tag team division in AEW, and little did they know they were just talking about themselves. They say they are still doing the heavy lifting because all of the other tags teams haven’t been good enough to beat them or replace them. They say maybe there is a team in the gauntlet later who can, and then say they will be out there watching it live.

Footage of the ongoing feud between Jamie Hayter and Saraya airs.

Match 4 – Trios Tag Team Match

The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith) vs. Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson) and Jacked Jameson

Jericho and Boulder start the match, and Jericho slaps him across the face. Boulder drops Jericho with one shot, and then kicks him in the midsection. Boulder delivers another shot, but Jericho tags in Bill. They lock up and Bill delivers a knee strike and clubs Boulder across the back. Boulder sends Bill to the corner and delivers a corner clothesline. Boulder charges, but Bill dodges and splashes him. Bill drops Boulder with a boot as Keith and Jameson tag in. Bill sends Boulder and Bronson to the outside as Keith delivers a headbutt to Jameson. Keith delivers the Diamond Dust to Jameson, and then tags in Jericho, who stands on Jameson’s chest for the pin fall.

Winners: The Learning Tree

-After the match, Jericho says he is standing in his custom jacket that Orange Cassidy ruined four years ago. Jericho says he wants his $7,000 back, but he has a feeling Cassidy isn’t going to give it to him. Jericho says he will keep taking Cassidy’s things from him, and then opens Cassidy’s backpack. Jericho pulls out a picture of Cassidy with his former Best Friends, and then says this is Cassidy’s problem. Jericho says there are no friends in wrestling, and if someone says they are you’re friend they are using you.

Jericho says he wants his money and says Cassidy is going to give it to him. Cassidy interrupts from backstage and says he has the money, but not all on him. Cassidy says his boys will being the rest of it, and then Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe drive over to Jericho’s car in a tractor and dump a bunch of pennies in it. Jericho lays a bill on the seat and says that should do it.

Back from the break, Nigel McGuinness is in the ring. McGuinness says with Allin putting his title shot on the line against Moxley at Grand Slam, there will not be an AEW World Championship match, which is good for the champion, who is probably in an iron lung gasping for air. McGuinness says an event like Grand Slam should have the World Champion on it, which brings us to this. McGuinness pulls a rolled up paper out of his pocket, and then says he has had to sit on the sidelines for years and watch Danielson get everything that should have been his. McGuinness says Danielson is afraid of him and of the match that everyone wants to see.

McGuinness says Tony Khan is not afraid and knows a money match when he sees one. McGuinness says he will go one-on-one with Danielson at Grand Slam. McGuinness says Oasis will play him to the ring at Arthur Ashe, and wonders if Danielson will join him to the Final Countdown, or have we already seen the final match of the “American Coward.”

Hook cuts a promo. He says he respects Roderick Strong and calls him one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. Hook says his respect for Strong soured when Strong and his friends beat him down after he choked him out. Hook says he is challenging Strong now, and Strong can accept for anytime and anywhere and he wants to see Strong try to take the FTW Championship from him.

The Young Bucks come to the stage to watch the main event.

Match 5 – Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent)

Fletcher and Harwood go to the floor as Ospreay and Wheeler exchange shots in the ring. Ospreay takes Wheeler down with a hurricanrana and goes for the Os-cutter, but Wheeler catches him. Harwood comes back in and powerbombs Ospreay for a two count as Fletcher breaks it up. Wheeler delivers shots to Fletcher, but Fletcher sends him to the apron and slams Harwood down. Ospreay moonsaults off of Fletcher’s back and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Harwood sends Fletcher to the outside and Wheeler clotheslines Ospreay to the floor. FTR double-team Ospreay and drop him with the Power Plex for a two count as The Righteous enter the match.

The Righteous brawl with FTR, and then Vincent drops Fletcher with a leg-sweep. Dutch slams Wheeler with a Bossman Slam and Vincent connects with a senton for a two count. Ospreay comes back in, but Dutch kicks him in the face. Vincent slams Ospreay down and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out. Vincent takes Harwood down and goes for another cover, but Harwood kicks out. Fletcher takes Vincent down, but Dutch takes him to the corner. Fletcher delivers a shot to Dutch and drops him with a cutter for a two count as Matt Taven and Mike Bennett enter the match.

Taven and Bennett drop Fletcher with the Boston Bayonet, and then double-team him in the corner. Ospreay makes the save, but Taven drops him with a Death valley Driver. Taven delivers a running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

