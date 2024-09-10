Video: Bret Hart appears on Raw, gets interrupted by Gunther

For the first time in a few years, Bret “Hit Man” Hart appeared on WWE television last night in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

As you can imagine, the WWE Hall of Famer received a thunderous ovation from the crowd who were certainly happy to see him.

Addressing the audience, Hart said he was a proud champion, a proud Canadian champion during his time but he was rudely interrupted by none other than Gunther.

Gunther told Bret that he was one of his heroes when he was a child, but not the number one hero in his book, rather a close second.

“You will always be a close second to my actual favorite, and my all time favorite is none other than Bill Goldberg,” Gunther said, as Bret cracked a smile.

The crowd “Oooh’d” as everyone is aware of the history between Bret and Goldberg, with no love lost there.

Sami Zayn then came in for the save and berated the champion for talking to Hart like that. Zayn asked for another World title shot, but Gunther refused again.

The “Hit Man” called Gunther a “yellow, gutless coward” as he proceeded to leave but changed his mind after hearing the insult. Zayn got in the middle and a brawl followed. After the two got separated, Hart celebrated with Zayn in the ring.

After the segment aired, WWE cameras caught Triple H congratulating Bret backstage as he walked in.

“Thanks Bret, that was great, feel good?” Triple H asked Bret as the two then shared a few words together.

