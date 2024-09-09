WWE Monday Night Raw emanates from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada this evening, airing live via the USA Network at 8/7c with the “season premiere” of the weekly three hour prime time program.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is an appearance by WWE Hall of Fame legend Bret Hart, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee, Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made in a Street Fight, as well as Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Unholy Union duo Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Additionally scheduled for this evening is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne in a WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Match, Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective, as well as a follow-up from Drew McIntyre regarding last week’s attack of CM Punk.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 9, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 9/9/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. Then, we shoot inside Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada where Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show. He is joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, and the two narrate shots of various WWE Superstars arriving to the building earlier today.

Street Fight

Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

The commercial-free first hour continues by heading into an elaborate, in-depth video package looking at the history of the rivalry between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made. Their Street Fight is scheduled as the opening match for tonight’s “season premiere” show.

When the bad-ass video package wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of American Made’s theme. Out comes Chad Gable, Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers duo of Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. They head to the ring with their new American Made ring gear and group logo to chants of “You suck!” from the Canadian crowd.

The Wyatt Sicks make their absolutely epic ring entrance next, and after the prolonged ring walks for the group wraps up, it is Nikki Cross who charges at Ivy Nile to get the Street Fight officially off-and-running. The other six begin brawling as well and the fight spreads around the ring and ringside area.

Cross slams a trash can over Ivy and beats the crap out of it with a kendo stick for a big crowd pop. Fans begin chanting “We want tables!” as Joe Gacy is shown hitting a suplex on the apron. In the ring, Dexter Lumis hits an X-Factor to Gable. Nikki begins clearing off the commentary desk at ringside.

Nothing happens with that table, however Erick Rowan begins setting up a regular table. The Wyatt Sicks end up finding themselves on the wrong end of the table spot, however, as American Made take over and hit a multi-man spot through the table.

Rowan fights back and knocks one of the American Made members through the barricade. He picks up the giant chunk of barricade wall and uses it as a weapon. Another table is set up on the floor and Dexter Lumis leaps off the top-rope to put an American Made member through it.

In the ring, yet another table is set up and Gable is laid out on it as Gacy heads to the top rope. Gable pops up and meets Gacy on the top-rope. He leaps off and connects with an Angle Slam to Gacy through the table down below for a close two-count. We see a Sister Abigail and then a big top-rope spot from Lumis moments later for the win.

Winners: Wyatt Sicks

Finn Balor & Damian Priest Talk Judgment Day & Bad Blood

A video package from last week featuring The Judgment Day and The Terror Twins airs, and then Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship is announced for WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5 in Atlanta, GA.

Once that wraps up, the commercial-free first hour continues with Finn Balor making his way down to the ring. He immediately verbally tears into Damian Priest, saying it was actually him who turned his back on Balor and The Judgment Day, not the other way around.

Balor goes on to call out Priest. Priest comes out and says he’s been trying to get his hands on Balor ever since he formed “The New Judgment Day.” He says he’s gonna let him say his piece, but when he’s finished, he’s going to get his hands on him once and for all.

Balor goes on to talk about how Priest tried to turn him into a sidekick. Balor goes on to challenge Priest to a match at WWE Bad Blood. Priest accepts. After the two brawl, The Judgment Day hits the ring, but Rhea Ripley hobbles out to try and make the save. The Terror Twins end up laid out.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Once that segment wraps up, we see Braun Strowman backstage for an interview until Bron Breakker interrupts him. The WWE Intercontinental Champion said he can see for himself now that Braun is a monster. He says he’s here to show you don’t have to be 7 feet tall and 300-plus pounds to be a monster.

He says he’s a dog and the only reason Braun is standing right now is because he’s never been in the ring with him. Braun says Bron doesn’t know who he’s talking to if he believes that. The backstage segment wraps up on that note and the commercial-free show continues.

Inside the arena, the Unholy Union duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn come out for their title rematch against the new champions. They settle in the ring and then the new champs emerge, as Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair make their way down to the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After a pretty basic five-to-seven minute match, which the champs dominated the majority of, Cargill and Belair picked up the win to retain their women’s tag-team titles.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

Bret Hart Makes WWE Raw Appearance

Backstage, we see the LWO when up walks The Judgment Day. After Dragon Lee talks about his match tonight against Dominik Mysterio, another match for tonight is made when Balor challenges Rey Mysterio, who gladly accepts.

After this segment wraps up, we see Bret Hart walking backstage. Tessitore informs us that Calgary’s own “The Hitman” is coming up next. On that note, the show heads into the first commercial break of the evening.

When we return, Tessitore and Barrett are in the ring. They introduce Canadian legend Bret Hart, who comes to the ring. They announce WWE Survivor Series 2024 for Rogers Arena in Vancouver for November 30.

From there, GUNTHER’s theme hits and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion comes to the ring. He sings the praises of Bret Hart before shifting to talking smack about him.

Sami Zayn comes out to defend Hart and challenges GUNTHER again for a title shot at WWE Bad Blood. GUNTHER again turns him down. Hart calls GUNTHER a yellow gutless coward as he walks off. GUNTHER and Zayn get into it.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

Backstage, Bron Breakker exchanges unpleasant words with Pete Dunne, who again insists on not being called Butch. Breakker, like with Strowman, appears to be confronting everyone left in the number one contender match for his next Intercontinental Championship challenger.

As he walks off, Sheamus appears from behind Dunne and knocks him out. Back inside the arena, The Judgment Day theme hits and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio emerges. He heads to the ring for our next match of the evening as the show heads back into another commercial time out.

When we return, Dragon Lee comes to the ring. He’s got the LWO with him. Dom-Dom has The Judgment Day with him. The bell sounds and off we go. After some back-and-forth action, we see Liv Morgan get involved to help Dom pick up the victory.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Pure Fusion Collective vs. Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega & Natalya

After a quick backstage segment, where Damage CTRL duo IYO SKY and Kairi Sane confront WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, we head back inside the arena for our next match of the evening.

The Pure Fusion Collective theme hits and out comes Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. As they settle in the ring, we hear Tessitore and Barrett put on their sad voices.

They talk about two local NHL legends Johnny and Matthew Gaurdreau being killed last month in a tragic automobile accident. They send it to NHL and WWE broadcast member Jackie Redmond, who does a walk-and-talk in front of a massive memoriam set up outside of Scotiabank Saddledome in their honor.

After this wraps up, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see the PFC in the ring waiting for their opposition. Zelina Vega makes her way out.

Out next is Lyra Valkyria’s theme hits and out she comes. Deville cuts her music off. She says the two have tried to deal with PFC for weeks now, but they’re failed each time. They ask how tonight will be any different just because they have a mystery partner.

With that said, the guitar screech hits for the second time tonight and out comes “The Queen of Calgary,” another member of the legendary Hart Family, Natalya. The Calgary crowd gives her a big pop for her comeback appearance. She, Vega and Valkyria head to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Vega and Stark kick things off for their respective teams. Vega gets thrown to the floor and PFC are shown standing tall as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Nattie finally get the hot tag and she helps shift the offensive momentum in her team’s favor. In the end, she, Vega and Valkyria slapped Sharpshooters simultaneously on all three members of Pure Fusion Collective for the win.

Winners: Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega & Natalya

Drew McIntyre Reacts To Latest Attack Of CM Punk

When the show returns, Tessitore and Barrett promote the ticket on-sale and pre-sale for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. We then see Bret Hart talking with Natalya, Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria backstage.

Drew McIntyre’s theme hits back inside Scotiabank Saddledome and out comes “The Scottish Warrior” in his ‘Sycho’ Sid-style vest for his reaction to his latest savage assault of CM Punk from last week’s episode of WWE Raw.

He confronts Wade Barrett and tells him that if he gets in his way of trying to end CM Punk again, he’s got some bad news for him … he’ll be angry, not just disappointed like he is at the fact that he already did so once before.

Adam Pearce comes out and tells McIntyre he’s losing his mind trying to fight his friends now. He says he spoke with CM Punk and Punk is not done. In fact, he’s not done with McIntyre. Pearce announces McIntyre vs. Punk in a Hell In A Cell match at WWE Bad Blood 2024 to end things once and for all between them.

Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

Backstage, we see Karrion Kross is talking with The Miz, telling him he is in a rut. Xavier Woods walks up and asks Kross what he is doing. Kross wishes Woods luck with the Kofi Kingston situation. Miz says he is in a rut. There is no doubt.

Woods says Miz fought John Cena at WrestleMania. Miz tells him to look where he is now. Miz walks off. Kofi Kingston comes up and says they have a World Tag Title shot. Woods says they were supposed to go for singles titles, but they’ll march into their tenth anniversary as Tag Champions.

The two are fired up in classic old school New Day buddy-buddy fashion. Uht oh. We head back inside the arena where Finn Balor makes his way to the ring. Rey Mysterio’s theme hits and out come the WWE Hall of Fame legend as his scheduled opponent.

After the bell sounds, this one gets officially off-and-running, with The Judgment Day and LWO banned from ringside per Raw G.M. Adam Pearce’s orders. We see some early back-and-forth action and then Mysterio hits a big high spot from the ring to the floor on Balor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Mysterio is dominating until Balor takes over and goes to work on the knee of Rey. He gets him in a single leg Boston Crab through the ropes and wrenches away on the weakened knee of the WWE Hall of Fame legend. The ref calls for the bell after Balor refuses to break the hold.

After the match, Balor continues a vicious assault, adding Rey to the injury list that he put Damian Priest on earlier in the show.

Winner via DQ: Rey Mysterio

WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Match

“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Braun Strowman vs. Pete Dunne

It’s main event time!

But first, we shoot backstage where Jackie Redmond is standing by with Ilja Dragunov. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker interrupts his promo, and confronts him, much like hge did with everyone else scheduled for this match earlier in the show, except “Main Event” Jey Uso.

With that said, Uso walks up and confronts Breakker. They don’t say anything, but Uso grills him and then does a single-camera shot walk-and-talk as the camera follows him through the backstage area, through the curtain and out to his entrance to the ring.

As he settles inside the ring getting his “YEET!” on with the Calgary crowd, we head to a pre-match commercial break. Announced for next week’s Raw on 9/16 in Portland, OR. is the return of CM Punk and The New Day vs. The Judgment Day for the tag-team titles.

They also confirm The Street Profits will be replacing The Rascalz in the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship bout against Axiom and Nathan Frazer scheduled for tomorrow night’s WWE NXT on USA Network show. The other participants in this match, which includes Ilja Dragunov, Pete Dunne and Braun Strowman make their respective ring walks.

After the bell gets things started, we see some fast-paced action with all four guys going at it. We get a big high spot leading into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, each man gets some time in the spotlight, with big trademark spots in one-on-one style while the other two sell or duke it out at ringside.

Uso, Dragunov and Dunne join forces to send Strowman into the steel ring steps with authority. Fans chant “This is Awesome!” Dunne tries stealing the win by bringing Dragunov back into the ring, but Dragunov kicks out.

Dragunov hits Dunne with The Matrix but when he goes to follow-up with a top-rope dive, he leaps right into a super kick from Uso for a super close two-count. On that note, we head into our final mid-match commercial break of the evening as this high-stakes main event continues.

When we return, Strowman is doing his train, run-around-the-ring spot, but out of nowhere, Bronson Reed hits the scene and takes out Strowman by putting him through the commentary desk. He leaves “The Big Son Of A B*tch” laid out and walks off like a bad ass.

Meanwhile, the action continues and Uso and Dragunov are starting to recover in the ring. They lock eyes and begin trading shots as fans react to each one that lands. Dragunov gets the better of the exchange, but then walks into a spear from Uso off the ropes.

Dunne hits the ring and throws Uso to the floor and quickly covers Dragunov to try and steal the win, but only gets a count of two. Dragunov lays out Dunne and pounces on him with an H-Bomb. He goes for the cover, but Uso takes Dragunov out with a kick and hits an Uso Splash on Dunne for the win.

With the win, “Main Event” Jey Uso advances to a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Fans explode and chant “YEET! YEET! YEET!” as Uso celebrates the big win. Breakker comes out and stares Uso down as the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us, and don’t forget to follow me on Twitter (X) @MattBoone0709.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender To WWE Intercontinental Championship: “Main Event” Jey Uso

