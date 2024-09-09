WWE announces top matches for Manchester, England live event after slow ticket sales

In a bid to boost ticket sales, WWE today announced the top three matches of the card for their non-televised live event debut at the Manchester Co-op Arena for Wednesday, October 16.

Ticket sales for this show has pretty much flopped so far, with less than 3,000 tickets sold for a show in the United Kingdom’s newest and largest arena which holds well over 20,000 seats.

The show will be headlined by a bull rope match with Cody Rhodes defending the WWE title against Solo Sikoa. Gunther defends the World Heavyweight title against Jey Uso in a street fight, and Nia Jax vs Bayley in a WWE Women’s title match.

Others scheduled to appear are LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Bloodline, DIY, Santos Escobar, Andrade, Piper Niven, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Randy Orton, and others.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

