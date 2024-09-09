Update on the superstar removed from the active WWE roster, note on tonight’s Raw

– Via @wrestlevotes on X:

I’m hearing that the main event for Bad Blood will be made official tonight on RAW—and as many have predicted, it’s the highly anticipated clash between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 9, 2024

– To update the previous report on Kiana James being removed from the active WWE roster, there are rumors that James is going to or may already underwent breast augmentation surgery.

