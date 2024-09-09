Report of a backstage incident at All Out

An incident between an AEW star and a production team member reportedly saw security “sprint backstage” prior to the AEW World Championship match at All Out Saturday night:

“So before this match started a bunch of security dudes just start sprinting backstage.

“So what happened was apparently there was some incident with one of the wrestlers that wasn’t on this show, they were shooting something backstage, and this wrestler and a production guy got into a big thing.

“Some people are saying it was absolutely nothing but it was big enough that security sprinted backstage. But I was told that whatever it was they apparently talked it out and everything ended up ok.”

(Bryan Alvarez on WOR)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

