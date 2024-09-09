Raw returning to a two hour format

During Monday Night Raw, it was revealed that the show will be going back to two hours from October 7 until the end of the year.

Raw is temporarily on USA Network until it moves to Netflix in January 2025, with the original deal expiring this month. NBCUniversal paid a much lesser price to air Raw for the next three months although now it looks like it was only for two hours, rather than three. WWE is receiving approximately $25 million from this three-month deal.

The show moved to a three-hour format in July 2012. It’s unclear if it will go back to three hours once it moves to Netflix, although the way it was suggested on television, it looks like it will.

BREAKING: #WWERaw will be on @USANetwork from 8pm ET to 10pm ET starting on Monday, October 7th and through the rest of 2024 culminating with the @USANetwork finale on Monday, December 30! — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

