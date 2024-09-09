Match, Return Announced For WWE Raw On 9/16

WWE is already stacking the deck for one of the final three-hour episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the show reverting back to a two-hour program from October 7 through December 30, the weekly three-hour program has three more episodes remaining.

One of them takes place next Monday night, September 16, from Portland, Oregon.

During this week’s “season premiere” of WWE Raw in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, it was announced that the 9/16 Raw show will feature The New Day team of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenging The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Additionally, “The Best in the World” CM Punk makes his return to promote the announced Hell In A Cell trilogy bout between himself and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

