Kevin Nash shoots on Logan Paul after finding out Paul doesn’t know what a “Work” or a “Shoot” are:

“He’s not one of the boys. Where would he learn that sh*t at? Where is he going up and down talking jargon?

In the building? Everybody is in their own motorcoach. There is no interaction. There is no socialization.

You don’t become one of the boys just because you’re around them. From what I heard he’s making five million bucks for limited (dates) and all those other guys are out there making house shows, f*ck you. F*ck you.”

Kevin Nash snaps on Logan Paul “You don’t become one of the boys just bc you’re f****** around them.” (Kliq This)pic.twitter.com/UoZHhLSYV2 — Vick (@Vick_8122) September 9, 2024

