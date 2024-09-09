Jim Ross comments a leaked backstage photo

Jim Ross on the recent picture that leaked from before WWE Raw with talents together in the ring planning the show – “Whoever did it should be fired”:

“Somebody’s a chickensh-t, quite frankly. ‘Give me attention, I took this picture, nobody’s gonna know’ and all that. It’s just unprofessional and has no place.

“Whoever did it should be fired, simple as that. Shouldn’t go to HR. Just, ‘Look, you broke a rule that is important to maintain’.

“That picture’s very revealing. It tells multiple stories. And so, in that respect, it’s unique. You can see all the talents hanging around, that’s kind of a typical thing. Everybody’s going through their paces, trying to get their timing together and all those things.

“It’s daunting and I don’t like it. I don’t like when things like that happen. It’s not fair to the talent. You’re not giving them any break. Their job is hard enough as it is, notwithstanding the fact that we’re gonna take a picture of it and see two guys that are feuding in conversation in the ring.

“Just no place for it. And whoever did it should be fired.”

(Grilling JR)

