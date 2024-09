Friday’s September 6 ratings are in:

– AEW Collision: 157,000 & 0.04 P18-49

AEW Collision viewership hit a concerning all-time low.

This marks a significant drop from last week’s episode, which brought in 289,000 viewers.

– AEW Rampage: 111,000 & 0.08 P18-49

– WWE SmackDown: 1,770,000 & 0.45 P18-49

Source: Wrestlenomics

