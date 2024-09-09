First hour of tonight’s Raw season premiere to be commercial-free

Sep 9, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The season premiere of Raw tonight will have its first of three hours commercial-free.

The news was announced by Raw GM Adam Pearce in a video posted on WWE’s social media properties.

Kicking off the show will be an eight-person street fight between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made.

“It’s our season premiere, let’s make it official,” Pearce said.

Tonight’s Raw will go head-to-head with the premiere of Monday Night Football on ESPN so the company is doing its best to minimize the damage.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Aliyah

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal