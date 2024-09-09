First hour of tonight’s Raw season premiere to be commercial-free
The season premiere of Raw tonight will have its first of three hours commercial-free.
The news was announced by Raw GM Adam Pearce in a video posted on WWE’s social media properties.
Kicking off the show will be an eight-person street fight between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made.
“It’s our season premiere, let’s make it official,” Pearce said.
Tonight’s Raw will go head-to-head with the premiere of Monday Night Football on ESPN so the company is doing its best to minimize the damage.
Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996