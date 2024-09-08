Rebel update

Sep 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Rebel reveals she was hospitalized in May when they found a mass in her lung that turned out to be pneumonia. She says they found some other minor things which she didn’t say what they were but she is taking care of them. We wish her a speedy recovery.

