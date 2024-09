Tony Khan is up at the AEW All Out Media Scrum…

– He was asked about a new deal and answered with what we already know, he hasn’t said anything new yet about it.

– AEW is here to stay” he hasn’t put “pen to paper” yet.

– Hints at a “shockwave” thru pro wrestling.

– Khan gives an update on Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D “keep an eye out” on what she has next.

– 90% chance of news to be relvealed of the new deal within the next month.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email