Blackpool Combat Club turns on Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson’s BCC team mates turned on him at All Out last night, ending his association with the faction.

After Danielson defeated Jack Perry to retain the AEW World title, Killswitch came from behind and head butted him. Christian Cage came out with his Casino Gauntlet contract to cash in but Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac all came out to prevent that from happening.

When the BCC celebrated along with the champion, Castagnoli decked Danielson with an uppercut. A stunned Danielson looked at the Swiss Superman but he was then quickly assaulted by Mosley from behind, who used a plastic bag to suffocate him. Yuta was held back by Pac and then Marina Shafir came in and took care of the referee.

Mox and Claudio kept on their attack on the champion until they eventually stopped. They left together but Yuta stayed behind with Danielson who was stretchered out after the attempted murder!

WHAT THE?!?!?! The BCC turned on Bryan Danielson#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/ynovn8YhO8 — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) September 8, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

