MVP says he was misquoted regarding Triple H

MVP’s Says He never called Triple H a Racist and Fans misquoted him and ran with it …

“listen I saw It made the rounds that I .. ‘MVP said Triple H was racist.’ I never said that word. I never said that. You show me the quote or the caption where I said that.

Somebody made a comment on my social media about how he books black talent. I just said, ‘Ah, you see it.’ I never said he is racist. I never said that. That was never anything I said. I want to make that very clear.— I didn’t say that. Now, my opinion on how he books talent of color, that’s a different conversation, but I never said the man was racist.

Hulk Hogan is racist. He said it himself, ‘I’m a little bit racist.’ He said that. As far as Triple H, I don’t know that he is. I don’t know what his motivations are, but I never said he was racist.”

– MVP

(K&S WrestleFest)

